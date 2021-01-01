A Rolla man is facing charges related to multiple residential burglaries, Rolla police said.

Quinn Stubblefield, 40, of Rolla, was arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to the Rolla Police Department, on Wednesday, an investigation was initiated regarding a report of a residential burglary at 7:18 a.m. in the 1800 block of Liam Court, where an unidentified individual or individuals made forcible entry into the unoccupied residence and rummaged through the tenant’s belongings.

According to the department in a release on Thursday, during an initial canvass, officers and investigators identified two additional units in the same apartment complex where forcible entry was made, and items were unlawfully taken while the occupant was gone.

The department said officers and investigators located additional empty properties where forced entry was made, and a witness in the area described the suspect to police.

According to the department, at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Rolla police officers responded to the 2000 block of Madison Place in reference to another report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious activity.

During the initial investigation, the department said officers located a suspect, later identified as Stubblefield, inside an apartment after he reportedly made unlawful, forcible entry. Police said Stubblefield matched the suspect description reported to police from the burglaries earlier that day.

According to the department, Stubblefield was taken into custody Wednesday without incident and incarcerated in the Phelps County Jail pending warrant application for charges of first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Rolla police said the investigation into the residential burglaries is ongoing. Anyone who has additional information on the case should call the Rolla Police Department at 573-308-1213 or the department’s confidential tip hotline 573-364-0111.