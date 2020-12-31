The human remains found last weekend in a rural area of southwestern Missouri have been identified as those of a man who was reported missing five years ago.

AVA — The human remains found last weekend in a rural area of southwestern Missouri have been identified as those of a man who was reported missing five years ago.

KYTV-TV reports that relatives of Brandon Wood of Mountain Grove reported him missing in September 2015. The skeletal remains were found in Douglas County in an area that had been previously searched.

Authorities say recent home construction turned up new evidence. The remains were identified through dental records.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said it has identified three people of interest in Wood's death, but so far, no arrests have been made.