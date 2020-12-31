Melvin G. “The Hulk” Paul, 62, of Tokio, ND, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND.

Melvin G. “The Hulk” Paul, 62, of Tokio, ND, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. Visitation was held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, ND, on Tuesday, Dec. 29 from 5 until 8 p.m. Final review was at the funeral home on Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 10:30 a.m. with a procession to the Bdecan Presbyterian Cemetery, rural Tokio at 11 a.m. with a graveside service at 12 noon. Melvin Gene Paul was born on June 3, 1958, at Devils Lake, the son of Melvin Peoples and Etta Redfox. He grew up in the Woodlake/Tokio area. Melvin’s mother died when he was very young, so he was raised by his grandparents, Archie and Gertrude Redfox. He frequently talked about his grandfather, the lessons he was taught and how he admired the values his grandfather instilled in him. Melvin attended school in Warwick, ND, and received his GED at Kicking Horse Job Corp in Montana. Melvin was united in marriage to Maxine Longie in 1992 and they established their home in the Tokio area. Maxine passed away on Dec. 20, 2013. He returned to the Spirit Lake Nation and worked at Brunswick Manufacturing for several years. He also helped several area farmers as a hard-working farm hand. In his younger years, you would find Melvin playing basketball any chance he got. Melvin always wanted to be busy and enjoyed the outdoors, so he enjoyed yard work and other outdoor activities. When his health forced him to be indoors more, he was busy cooking and cleaning. Melvin enjoyed watching movies, listening to his old-time music, and he especially loved taking care of his grandkids. We will miss our beloved dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and dear friend and relative. You are forever loved, forever missed and forever in our hearts. Melvin’s loving family include; his daughters, Kara Longie and Shanell Paul; son, Brandon Paul; grandchildren, Kaylean Lohnes, Kasa Lohnes, Kaylecia Longie and Kayon Jackson, Daycena Jackson and Kye Jackson; great-grandchildren, Kade, Jonathan “Johnnie”, Keya, Kaeleya and Kyzer; sister, Zelma Sally Paul of Moorhead, MN; aunts and uncles, Sharon and Alvin Georgeson, Hilda and Louie Garcia, Geraldine Redfox and Alberta Redfox; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Those who went to their heavenly home before him; his parents, grandparents; wife, Maxine; sisters and brother, Louella Redfox, James Paul, Doris Paul and Bernice Paul; stepsister, Miriam Ross; grandson, Trevor McDonald; and other beloved relatives. Casket Bearers were: Robert Redfox, Russell Brown, Dion Jackson, Jarvis Redfox, David Redfox and Monty Redfox. Honorary Bearers were: all of Melvin’s nephews, relatives, cousins from South Dakota and North Dakota.