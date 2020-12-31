Harlan Tilford Charon of Walker, Minnesota, passed away on Dec. 18, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Harlan Tilford Charon of Walker, Minnesota, passed away on Dec. 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial and interment will take place next summer, date to be determined. Harlan was born on March 12, 1926, on a farm near Park River, ND, the third of six children born to Thomas and Hattie Charon. He had an adventurous boyhood and his brothers nicknamed him Buck. After high school, Harlan graduated from the US Naval Air Gunner’s School and was stationed in Oakland preparing to go overseas when the war ended in 1945. Harlan married Violet Northagen on Oct. 27, 1946. They raised a son, Terry and daughter, Lynda. In 1953, Harlan began his 38 year career with OtterTail Power Company. They lived in Langdon, Devils Lake, Hallock, Rugby, ND, returning to Hallock where he retired as Division Manager in 1991. He was an active member of the Lutheran Church wherever they lived. He enjoyed square dancing with his wife and snowmobiling with family and friends. He was also a member of Lions Clubs, Kiwanis, served on the Hallock City Council 1979-86, and was Hallock Mayor 1987-92. Harlan loved sunshine and water. He was an honorary member of the Devils Lake Aquanauts in the 60’s. A small boat would pull him riding on a chair placed on a disk reading the newspaper comically interrupting the ski shows. He enjoyed many days basking in the sun, swimming and skiing at his son’s lake home. He made an annual trip to Bozeman to visit family and get his fill of horses, cats, dogs and hot springs. At the age of 65 he became certified to scuba dive. In 1995, he and Violet started 20 years of wintering in Mesa, AZ, where he was frequently found in the pool. Most of all, Harlan loved his roles as husband, brother, dad, uncle, grandpa and great-grandpa. He loved his bride of 70 years to the end. Harlan was preceded in death by; his parents; siblings, Delphine, James, Vernon, Franklin and Marion and wife, Violet. He is survived by; his son, Terry (Corrine) Cass Lake, MN, daughter, Lynda (Jim) Brown Bozeman, MT; grandchildren, Ryan (Tara), Carly (Donnie), Elliot (Corey), Travis (Deb), Zach (Alice); great-randchildren, Owen, Ava, Lucy, Piper, Violet, Grayson, Parker, Abby and Vera; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Northagen and Kathy Northagen; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Northagen. Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.