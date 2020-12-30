Governor Mike Parson on Wednesday signed Executive Order 20-21 continuing the Missouri Justice Reinvestment Executive Oversight Council through Dec. 31, 2023.

“The Missouri Justice Reinvestment Executive Oversight Council plays an important role in meeting justice reinvestment goals and advising the Governor’s Office on implementation of the Missouri Justice Reinvestment Act,” Parson said in a news release Wednesday. “Executive Order 20-21 will allow the Council to continue its work in fostering sustainability of all justice reinvestment efforts.”

The Missouri Justice Reinvestment Executive Oversight Council was established by Executive Order in October 2018 and is set to expire on Dec. 31.

Executive Order 20-21 continues and modifies the Council membership, including additional and varied law enforcement representation, a member of the Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, a prosecutor and a local government official. The director of the Missouri Department of Mental Health has also been designated as a co-chair of the Council.

The Council will submit an annual report of its actions and recommendations to the Governor and participate in the federal Justice Reinvestment Initiative established by the United States Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance in 2006.

To view Executive Order 20-21, click here.