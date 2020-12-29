Wilma Adam, 78, Drake, ND, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at the Souris Valley Care Center in Velva, ND.

Wilma Adam, 78, Drake, ND, passed away Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at the Souris Valley Care Center in Velva, ND. Her funeral will be held Thursday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m. at the United Community Baptist Church in Anamoose, ND, and will be livestreamed on the church Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/United-Community-Baptist-Church-509199172813337/ Burial will be held at the Drake City Cemetery in Drake. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Nelson Funeral Home in Drake. CDC recommendations including social distancing, hand sanitizing, staying away if not feeling well and wearing a mask are encouraged. Online condolences may be shared at nelsonfuneralhomesnd.com. Wilma Jean Stewart, daughter of William Sr. and Isabelle (Cole) Stewart, was born Oct. 5, 1942, in Devils Lake, ND. She grew up in the Southam, ND, area in a home which was built by her father. She attended Southam School through her sophomore year and one year at Doyon Public School before graduating from Crary High School in 1960. She then enrolled at Mayville State College where she received her B.S. Degree in 1964 and returned in 1968 for one year to earn her Elementary Education degree. Wilma taught two years in Tioga, ND, one year in Blooming Prairie, MN, and one year in Karlsruhe, ND. She then worked as a secretary at RLM Printing in Minot, ND, for several months before teaching the 4th grade in Dunseith, ND. for two years. On June 24, 1972, Wilma was united in marriage to Don Adam in Devils Lake. They made their home and farmed south of Drake. Wilma enjoyed knitting, embroidering, reading and scrap-booking. She also collected bells, spoons and Precious Moments figurines. What Wilma loved most was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She and Don faithfully attended the United Community Baptist Church of Anamoose for many years. She is survived by; her husband, Don; daughters, Melinda Dawn (Brian) Seil of Velva and Donell Jean (Brady) Kjos of Minot; four grandchildren, James and Evelyn Seil and Ty and Tenley Kjos; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Wilma was preceded in death by; her parents; brother, Corky; two half-brothers; five half-sisters; and several nieces and nephews.