Dr. Duane Butts, 83, Minot, ND, formerly of Devils Lake, ND, and longtime Minot Doctor of Optometry died unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, on arrival at a Minot hospital from complications related to C.O.P.D.

Dr. Duane Butts, 83, Minot, ND, formerly of Devils Lake, ND, and longtime Minot Doctor of Optometry died unexpectedly on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, on arrival at a Minot hospital from complications related to C.O.P.D. Private Celebration of the Life of Dr. Duane Butts was Monday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Thomas Family Funeral Home Chapel - Minot. Starting on Tuesday, the service may be viewed using the link in the website obituary. Public Visitation was on Sunday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Family Funeral Home - Minot. Face coverings and social distancing were required. Duane Leroy Butts was born on Feb. 4, 1937, in Maddock, ND, to C.K. “Eddie” and Edna (Johnson) Butts. He was raised and educated in Devils Lake, where he graduated from high school in 1955. Duane was co-captain of the football and hockey teams and maintained a lifelong enthusiasm for both sports. After graduation he moved to Emporia, Kansas, to attend Emporia State Teachers College, initially on a football scholarship. He quickly decided to focus on his studies and went to work in his brother Marvin’s dental lab. Marvin was a pilot and helped Duane earn his pilot’s wings. After a year of college Duane married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Gerrells, on Sept. 1, 1956, at Saint Olaf Lutheran Church in Devils Lake. They returned to Emporia for three more years and in 1959 Duane was accepted to Optometry School in Chicago, IL. After graduating with honors from the Illinois College of Optometry in 1962, Duane and Barb moved to Waseca, Minn., where Duane worked in private practice. In 1966, Duane joined the Minot Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic where he would practice optometry for the next 32 years, retiring in 1998. Duane was a member of Christ Lutheran Church – Minot, and belonged to the Sertoma and Rotary Clubs, was an avid curler at the Minot Curling Club for a number of years and active supporter of the Minot Hockey Boosters. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at the family cabin on Lake Sakakawea that he and Barb built in 1970. In the 1990’s, they purchased a lake home on Lake Metigoshe. After retirement Duane and Barb spent a number of winters in Arizona. But Duane’s number one passion was spending time with his grandchildren especially watching their sports, hunting with them when he could and watching them grow up. Duane’s loving family includes; his wife of 64 years, Barbara; sons, Kenneth (Jennifer) Butts of Littleton, CO, and Stephen (Nadine) Butts of Bismarck, ND; son-in-law, Donnell Ova of Sawyer; grandchildren, Makenna, Kaden, Lucas, Anika and Marcus Butts, David (McCall) Fix and Kali Ova; great-grandchildren; Deegan Fix and Lucee Hancock; sisters, Joan Neirby of Renton Washington and Erlys Nordberg of Mesa, AZ; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Duane was preceded in death by; his parents; daughter, Kathy Ova; and brothers, Kermith “Bud”, and Marvin Butts; and sister, Mavis Forde. Memorials are preferred to Christ Lutheran Church or to your local hockey booster’s organization. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.