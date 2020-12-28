The fire at the African Grocery Store was reported around 8:00 a.m. The cause has not been released.

The fire at the African Grocery Store was reported around 8:00 a.m. The cause has not been released. The fire destroyed the building that housed the grocery store and left several people with injuries, including a firefighter and another person who suffered severe burns.

The Noel Fire Department was assisted by Pineville, Anderson, Southwest City, Gravette, Sulphur Springs, Freeman Ambulance, Noel Marshal and McDonald County. Volunteers showed up at the scene of the fire providing refreshments for the crews battling the blaze. A local pizza restaurant provided food.