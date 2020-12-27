U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command named safety award winners Dec. 9 for fiscal year 2020, including six individuals and teams from the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence at Fort Leonard Wood.

“The risk management safety awards show how much the people and the units do, in fact, care about the individuals and the life safety of them and their families,” said Oscar Powers, MSCoE Safety director.

MSCoE’s winners include:

— Maj. Leon Mathis, 787th Military Police Battalion, in the Field Grade Commissioned Officer category.

— Capt. Bruce Leuthold, Company A, 554th Engineer Battalion, in the Company Grade Commissioned Officer category.

— Spc. AceJoseph Lobrin, 795th Military Police Battalion, in the Junior Enlisted (E-1 through E-4) category.

— Dan Murray, Chemical Defense Training Facility, in the Senior Department of the Army Civilian (GS-13 to GS-15) category.

— Horizontal Skills Division, 554th Engineer Battalion, in the Army Industrial Operations Safety category.

— Fort Leonard Wood Explosive Safety Office in the Army Excellence in Explosives Safety category.

“I’m excited for the progress and work we’ve been doing here at Fort Leonard Wood to bring the program up,” said Gregory Nelson, Explosives Safety officer. “(It’s) great to be recognized for the work that’s being accomplished and that is still in the works right now.”

Powers said the group of award winners represents the quality of training MSCoE provides its teams.

“The important thing to note is the individuals make up the entire team,” he said. “It’s always good to see when we have our units win, but when we have individuals consistently winning at the TRADOC and DA-level, it just shows how much value people put on life safety issues here at Fort Leonard Wood.”

Indeed, of last year’s four TRADOC-level award winners who were submitted to compete at Army level, two won the branch-wide contest.

The six award winners from MSCoE will move on to compete for Army-wide recognition in their respective categories. Winning announcements are expected to be made in early 2021, Powers said.