MDC Naturalist Alan Reed will talk about how to identify a barred owl, its characteristics, and at what types of areas you might be lucky enough to hear one calling on a winter evening.

This is the time of year when a night stroll might be accented with the “who cooks for you, who cooks for you-all” call of a barred owl.

People can learn more about these nocturnal birds at a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) free virtual program “Naturalist Notes Virtual Series: Barred Owls.” This online program will be from 10-10:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center. This program is designed for all ages. People can register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175374

The mating season for barred owls occurs from December into March, which means now when males are calling to attract mates and establish territories. MDC Naturalist Alan Reed will talk about how to identify a barred owl, its characteristics, and at what types of areas you might be lucky enough to hear one calling on a winter evening. Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.