The Department of Social Services Family Support Division received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture, Food, and Nutrition Service to suspend recertification interviews for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Food Stamp program through June 2021.

The United States Department of Agriculture, Food, and Nutrition Service typically requires SNAP participants to do an interview upon application and at recertification every 12 to 24 months dependent upon how they qualify for SNAP. However, starting on Monday, residents receiving SNAP benefits who are going through the recertification process will only need to complete and submit the recertification form and provide any requested information, they do not need to contact the Family Support Division to do an interview. This change does not apply to households that submit an initial application for SNAP benefits; they must still do an interview.

“This temporary halt on SNAP recertification interviews removes one step in the recertification process and eliminates lengthy interview calls which have been a challenge for participants and staff to complete with the greater number of Missourians who now rely on SNAP benefits,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director, Department of Social Services. “It is important for Missourians to understand an interview is still required when they first apply for SNAP and that they must provide any requested information and complete and submit the recertification form they receive from the Family Support Division to ensure continuous SNAP benefits.”

SNAP households should also be aware that a household that now has an income above the maximum limit, or an able-bodied adult without a dependent who has had any change in their circumstance must report that information to the Family Support Division.

The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state. Residents in need of information on Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Residents can also apply for those services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.

Residents who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available, call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636. Please note the Family Support Division will be closed Friday, Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s.

On Jan. 4, 2021, regular hours resume Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Department of Social Services is committed to the “Show Me Strong" Recovery Plan and serving the needs of Missouri citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. SkillUp and Missouri Work Assistance (MWA) are free programs available to all Food Stamp/SNAP and TA recipients that help low-income Missourians with career planning, overcoming challenges to work, as well as getting and keeping a job. Information regarding the department’s response to the pandemic is available online https://dss.mo.gov/covid-19.