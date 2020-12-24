Julin Duane Hagen, 82, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Esmond, ND, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Valley Eldercare Center in Grand Forks, ND.

Julin Duane Hagen, 82, of Devils Lake, ND, formerly of Esmond, ND, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Valley Eldercare Center in Grand Forks, ND. Public visitation and remembrance will be at Gilbertson Funeral Home in Devils Lake on Sunday, Dec. 27 from 3 - 6 p.m. Funeral services will be at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Devils Lake on Monday, Dec. 28 at 10:30 a.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place and allow for 80 attendees. Live-streaming of the funeral will be through St. Olaf Church Facebook page. Interment will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church, rural Esmond immediately following the service. Following the burial, lunch will be served in Julin’s shop on the farm. Julin was born Oct. 20, 1938, in Maddock, ND, to Grant and Lillian (Soderstrom) Hagen. He was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Esmond. Julin was raised on the family farm in rural Esmond, attended Isabel Country Grade School and graduated from Maddock Benson County Agricultural and Training School (BCATS) in 1956. Following high school, he started farming. That fall, Julin and a couple buddies ventured to California and worked on the assembly line for Buick, Pontiac and Oldsmobile cars. Julin realized the farm life was where he wanted to be and became a farmer and steward of the land his entire life. He pursued his dream as an auctioneer after attending Reisch School of Auctioneering in Mason City, Iowa, and at the time was one of the youngest Licensed Auctioneers in ND. Julin’s auction career spanned 43 years. He sold livestock auctions in Devils Lake, Rugby, Carrington, and Minot, ND, along with many farm, household, antique and gun sales. He volunteered his auction services for 4-H, FFA, church bazaars and other various fundraisers. Going once, going twice, fair warning, SOLD! Julin fulfilled a military obligation with the North Dakota Air National Guard of Fargo from 1963-1969 as a flight line mechanic. Julin married Bonnie Arnold on June 26, 1965, in Esmond, ND. Together they worked side-by-side on the farm, auction business and raising their sons on the fourth generation family farm. He continued farming through the spring of 2019. Being recognized as North Central Soil Conservation award winner in 2002 was a proud moment. One of the highlights in his auction career, was when a Time Reporter stayed and traveled with Julin for a week to do a story that was published in Time Magazine. He obtained his ND Real Estate License in 1988, and did appraisals for a number of years. Julin’s heart and soul were in the farm and he shared that passion with his kids and grandkids. After moving to Devils Lake he was the official “parts gopher”. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s many activities and attending Lake Region State College basketball games. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor, he could start a conversation with anybody and have them laughing or smiling in minutes. His family meant the world to him. If you needed advice he was the “Go To” guy. One of his favorite pieces of advice was “Once a job is once begun, never leave it ‘til it’s done, be the labor great or small, do it well or not at all!” To give back and share his love of farming, Julin and Bonnie established an endowment at Lake Region State College that provides an academic scholarship to an individual pursuing a degree in the Agricultural Field. Those thankful for having shared in his life are; his wife, Bonnie; sons, Jay (Joycelyn) Hagen of Devils Lake; Jeff (Jennifer) Hagen, Esmond; sisters, Judy (Gary) Lynne, Mesa, AZ; Sharon (Rodger) Benson, Fargo, ND; six grandchildren, Whitney (Dustin) Evans, Jessica, Julie, Gunnar, Grant, and Gracie Hagen; four great-grandchildren, Mahki, Acen, Stetson and Briar. Also, many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a memorial to the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery Fund in Esmond or the donor’s choice in memory of Julin.