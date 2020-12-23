Neosho School District broke ground on a storm shelter located at Neosho Middle School.

School officials were on hand to turn the first shovel of dirt Thursday, Dec. 17.

The shelter is one of the projects made possible by The Next Step Ballot Measure that was passed on June 7, 2020. This project is the third project in the scope of the measure, preceded by the installment of metal storm shelters located at Central Elementary and Field Early Childhood.

The Neosho Middle School structure is a 5,500-square-foot. multipurpose storm shelter that will double as a learning and professional development space. Construction is expected to begin in January and be completed by August of 2021, barring any unforeseen delays. The project is expected to cost $2 million, turnkey.