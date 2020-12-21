A Goodman, Mo., teenager was injured Saturday afternoon after being ejected from his ATV on Oak Road in Newton County, just four miles west of Neosho.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that the unnamed 15-year-old was westbound in a Yamaha Grizzly when the ATV overturned, causing the teenager to be ejected. The unnamed teenager was moderately injured and transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

The ATV had moderate damage and was towed by friends of the owner.