The entirety of the Kindred at Home staff came together once again to surround a family in need this holiday season with love and kindness.

Kindred at Home Patient Care Coordinator Dakota Stoops said she has been blown away by the amount of support staff threw into Adopt a Family this year.

"It's certainly been a challenging year for all of us. The year 2020 has impacted more people than I have ever seen, and some a great deal more than others,” Stoops said.

“We had a family that was going through more than anyone should have to. And everyone jumped in to contribute and make sure these guys could end the year on a high note. It was incredibly humbling to see what people will do for others in need despite facing their own obstacles,” Stoops added.