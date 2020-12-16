Gov. Mike Parson plans to act on "a few" prisoner clemency requests next week before Christmas, his spokeswoman said.

Spokeswoman Kelli Jones did not clarify if Parson would accept or reject the clemency requests, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"We ask for patience as his team finalizes documentation on the decisions he has made, and we intend to provide more detail prior to Christmas," Jones said Tuesday.

Clemency advocates said they had met with attorneys in Parson's administration last week to push him to act on some cases during the holiday season.

John Ammann, a founder of the Community Coalition for Clemency, said the 10 potential cases all involve women who are have been in prison the longest and are among the oldest inmates.

There are more than 3,000 clemency requests pending in the governor's office, a backlog that existed long before Parson, a Republican, took office in June 2018.