A Harrisonville man was injured Tuesday afternoon after being ejected from an ATV on Jaguar Road, just one mile south of Joplin in Newton County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Gary Tavis, 41, was westbound in a 2003 Suzuki LTZ 400 when he attempted to make a turn at high speed, causing himself to be ejected from the ATV. Tavis was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin.

The ATV was undamaged and driven from the scene.