Francis “Frank” Greene, 73, of St. Michael, ND, passed away Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Francis “Frank” Greene, 73, of St. Michael, ND, passed away Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND. Visitation for Frank will be at Gilbertson’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father Paul Schuster celebrating the Mass. Frank will be laid to rest in the Greene Family Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by VFW Post No. 6547. The procession to St. Michael’s Catholic Church will leave at 9 a.m. on Wednesday from City Plaza in Devils Lake. Francis “Frank” the son of Warren and Agnes (Longie) Greene was born on May 24, 1947, in Ft Totten, ND. Frank was raised on the Spirit Lake Reservation and graduated High School from Maddock, ND, in 1966. Frank attended Wahpeton College from 1966 to 1968. He was drafted into the United States Army in 1969 and served until 1971. Frank earned the highest marksmanship score in his Company while completing Basic Training. Upon completion of Infantry Training School, Frank was sent overseas and completed a tour of duty during the Vietnam War. He was promoted to Specialist (E-4) and earned the following medals and awards: Purple Heart, Air Medal, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/60dvc, Combat Infantryman’s Badge and two overseas bars. Frank returned to the Spirit Lake Nation and worked various jobs until he settled in at the Bureau of Indian Affairs Facilities Management. In 1971, Frank married Janice Cavanaugh and they had three children: Jason, Jennifer and Dixie. In 1978, Frank married Joyce Belgarde, they made their home in St. Michael. Frank retired from the BIA in 2009 with 28 years of government service. Frank was an avid hunter, trapper and fisherman. He made many trips out of state to hunt and fish with his buddies. Frank was a skilled mechanic and could fix up just about anything. He also loved to garden and cook. He was well-known for his bountiful harvest, homemade bacon, deer sausage and jelly. Frank was always a hard worker who loved the outdoors and took pride in his homestead. Frank is survived by; his wife, Joyce; sons, Frank Jason (Janelle) Greene and Terry (Martina) Morgan; daughters, Jennifer (Wayne) Black and Dixie (Mitch) Omen; grandchildren, Ariel, Jacob (Celeste) and Julianna Greene, Terrance (Hailey), Michael, Asa, Mercie, Jed and Evan Morgan, Hillary, Dawn, Jaylan (Shayna), Charles and Jillian Black, Bridget and Dominic Baker, Mitchell Greene, Brittany, Katelyn, Keyen, Kallen and Levi Omen; great-grandchildren, Kori, Eli, Terrance Jr., Weston, Tatum, Abel, Marlayna, Aniyah, Connor, Daylen and Henry; brothers, Orrin Greene and Warren “Jimmy” Greene; his two pups, Fetch and Red; several nieces and nephews and cousins also survive. Frank was preceded in death by; his parents, Warren and Agnes; granddaughter, Dancia Jackson; brother, Lawrence “L.R.” Greene; sister, Viola Greene; nephews, Allen Greg and Curtis Greene. Casket Bearers will be: Jacob Greene, Jaylan Black, Charles Black, Dominic Baker, Keyen Omen, Kallen Omen, Terrance Morgan and Mitch Greene. Honorary Bearers will be: Rob Conen and family, Kenneth “Spune” and Flo Dunn, Clarence Greene, Ron Anderson, Darrel Smith, Duane and Robin Smith, Bill and Julie King, Glen Delorme, Leo Delorme, Wayne Trottier Sr., Gary and Judy Geske, Roger Skadsem Jr., Lonnie Fladland, Rodney and Kathy Smith, Raymond and Faye Jetty, Denver Littlewind, Daniel “Champ” Delorme, Philip “Skip” Longie, VFW Post 6547, VFW Post 756, Dr. Jeffery Vaagen and all of Frank’s many dear friends and relatives.