A Seneca woman was injured Sunday afternoon in a crash on Highway 43, four miles south of Seneca in Newton County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Courtney Benner, 18, was southbound in a 2007 Toyota Camry when she ran off the right edge of the roadway and struck a decorative arch over a driveway. Benner, who was wearing a safety device, had minor injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

The 2007 Toyota Camry was totaled and towed from the scene.