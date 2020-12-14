Katherine L. Grammer was born August 26, 1937 in Stella, Missouri, the daughter of Robert and Margaret (LeGrand) Shockley. She entered into rest on December 11, 2020 at her home in Neosho at the age of 83. Katherine was a lifelong area resident and had worked at Tyson Foods. She enjoyed her family and friends and was a friend to many and enjoyed her flower gardens. Katherine married Richard Butler, who preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, John Butler, Jannie Butler and Bill Butler and wife, Shelly; a stepson, Tony Lindsey and wife, Pam; a sister, Marie Jones and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Margaret Ellen Butler.

No services are planned at this time.