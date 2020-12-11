Maxine Virginia (McGarvey) Yri, 95, of Leeds, ND, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Maxine Virginia (McGarvey) Yri, 95, of Leeds, ND, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. A Private Family Funeral will be held at the Leeds Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 with Pastor Sharon Baker and Pastor Jeff Kapelle officiating. Everyone is welcome to stream the service online through Nelson Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will take place at Leeds Lutheran Cemetery immediately following the service. Everyone is welcome to join the family at the cemetery for graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Leeds Ambulance Service: 130 1st Ave NW, Leeds, ND 58346 or Leeds Lutheran Cemetery: P.O. Box 76 Leeds, ND 58346. Maxine Virginia McGarvey was born April 2, 1925, to Archie and Edna (Torgerson) McGarvey in Minot, ND. She was raised on a farmstead south of Leeds and graduated from High School in Brinsmade, ND. Maxine met the love of her life, Theodore (Ted) Yri in Brinsmade. Ted was called to serve our country in 1944. Maxine took the train down to Aiken, South Carolina, to marry the love of her life on Aug. 1, 1944, before he headed overseas. After Teds return home, the couple made their home on a farm south of Leeds, where they farmed and had dairy cows until they moved to town in 1993. Ted and Maxine welcomed two daughters, Marlys and Elaine. Maxine, a.k.a. granny, was known as a hard-worker and caregiver to all, working until her late-80s when she retired. Granny enjoyed gardening and canning, cooking for everyone, church and music, but most of all she enjoyed and adored her family. She is the building block of five generations. She attended her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren’s events up until the last year. Maxine is survived by; her husband of 76 years, Theodore (Ted); daughters, Elaine Darling Howard (George) of Bismarck, ND, and Marlys Darling (Ray) of Leeds; four grandchildren, Wanda (Raphael) of Leeds, Lisa (Barry) of Hazen, ND, Rick (Jana) of Leeds, and Greg Darling of Wessington, SD; 11 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Carolyn) McGarvey of Leeds. She was preceded in death by; her parents, Archie and Edna McGarvey; brothers, Carroll and Jim McGarvey; son-in-law, Larry Darling; great-grandson, R.J. Darling; several brother and sister-in-laws. Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com. The Nelson Funeral Home of Maddock is in charge of the arrangements.