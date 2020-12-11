Frank Alexander Steffan, 88, Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Dec. 2, 2020, in his home.

Frank Alexander Steffan, 88, Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Dec. 2, 2020, in his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 21. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. The funeral will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/stjosephdvl. Masks and social distancing will be required when attending any of the services. Frank was born in rural Devils Lake on Dec. 9, 1931, to Katherine (Mitzel) and Jacob Steffan. He was raised on a farm near Devils Lake and attended Country School and St. Mary's High School. Frank married Patricia Hertz of Glen Ullin, ND, on Oct. 30, 1961, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Devils Lake. Frank's passion was farming and he could always be found driving a John Deere tractor or combine. He farmed every season through the 2020 harvest. Frank served on the Rohrville Elevator board and was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and attending dances. Frank loved a good meal, especially his wife's cooking, and never missed a dessert or two. The most important people in the world to him were his five grandchildren. Frank is survived by; his wife of 59 years, Patricia; son and wife, Gary and Annette Steffan, Devils Lake, and their son; Darek Steffan, Fargo; daughter and husband; Sandra and Michael Peasland and their children; Nathan, Hannah, Tyler, and Levi Peasland all of Grand Forks, ND; brother, Phillip Steffan of Devils Lake; sister, Elizabeth Schall of Devils Lake. Frank is also survived by; in-laws, Germaine Glasser, Delphia and Anthony Glasser, Melvin and Kathy Hertz, Vernon and Peggy Hertz, and Kevin and Rose Mary Hertz. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Frank was preceded in death by; his parents, Jacob and Katherine Steffan; father and mother-in-law, Frank and Kathryn Hertz; sister, Mary and husband, Charlie Wilhelmi; brother, Conrad and wife, Catherine Steffan; brother, Peter and wife, Rosemary Steffan; sister, Pauline and husband, Roman Zimmer; sister-in-law, Irene Steffan; brother-in-law, Wendell Schall; sister-in-law, Phyllis and husband, Adrian Feser, and brother-in-law, Theodore Glasser.