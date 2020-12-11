A Neosho man was injured Thursday afternoon in a collision at Highway 86 and I-49.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Jorge Duran, 62, was eastbound in a 2006 Pontiac G6 and was minorly injured when a southbound 2005 Mercury Sable being driven by Rosemary Whitman, 80, of Bonne Terre, failed to yield and pulled into the path of Duran's vehicle. Duran was minorly injured and transported by ambulance to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Whitman was not reported to have any injuries and both drivers were wearing safety devices.

The Mercury Sable was moderately damaged and towed from the scene. The Pontiac G6 had extensive damage and was removed by private party.