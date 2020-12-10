Arif Rahman was originally charged in January 2018 with making a terrorist threat.

Authorities say Rahman, then an employee of the Walmart in Nixa, had placed a device that looked like a bomb on a shelf in a stockroom at the back of the store.

A coworker found the object, called 911 and the store was evacuated as the Springfield Fire Department Bomb Squad was called out to investigate and determine the device was not explosive.

Rahman, 36, was facing a possible 4-year prison sentence when investigators determined he was the one who placed the object on the shelf.

But last week, Christian County prosecutors dropped the felony charge against Rahman in exchange for him pleading guilty to misdemeanor property damage and agreeing to two years of unsupervised probation.

Rahman's crime, according to court documents: causing some food to spoil when the building was suddenly evacuated.

By allowing Rahman to plead guilty to a Class B misdemeanor, prosecutors seem to be signaling there was no malicious intent on Rahman's part when he placed the object on the shelf.

Court documents indicate Rahman was ordered to pay $1,800 in restitution as part of the plea deal.

Rahman was given a suspended imposition of sentence, meaning if he successfully completes probation then he will not have a conviction on his record.

Attempts to reach Rahman's attorney for comment were not successful.