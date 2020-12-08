The University of Missouri System has found a new way to operate.

Changes earlier this year to the university's leadership framework were solidified by the UM Board of Curators on Sunday.

The Council of Chancellors, which was established in July, received final approval from the curators after its structural model was finalized last week.

The council model was crafted after system President Mun Choi's role was consolidated in March to include the chancellorship of the University of Missouri-Columbia. Some revisions to the council were made in September, with an initial report outlining roles released Nov. 12.

The changes in leadership structure could serve as a model for other state university systems, Board of Curators President Julia Brncic said in a statement.

"Thanks to the thorough work of the Council of Chancellors and the feedback we received from individuals and groups at each university, this new structure ensures each university will have a voice on system issues and increases university collaboration to the benefit of our students and all Missourians," she said.

Concerns over potential conflicts of interest in regard to finances were addressed in a Nov. 19 report to the curators. The final Council of Chancellors report approved Sunday includes how potential conflicts will be addressed. A few campus student groups remain opposed to the structure.

If there is a conflict, issues will be addressed by a different member of the council or the system president. Any conflicts that cannot be resolved at the council level will be reviewed by the curators.

This consolidation of responsibilities and changes to the university's organizational structure started in 2018. A task force was created that April to discuss the university's structural model. By July of that year, the curators were receiving public input. Discussion themes looked at the system's structure as a whole. They also looked at collaboration between the universities and equitable governance.

The curators relied on assistance from the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges this June through July to consult and provide input on the system's governance. The Council of Chancellors model was adopted July 28. This also finalized the consolidation of Choi's role as both system president and MU chancellor.

When the council was created, it had to answer five questions:

What role and services does the system provide? What is the role of the president? What is the role of the chancellors? What is the scope of the council, and what parameters should it follow? What and how much input will a campus advisory committee provide to the council?

The council structure will allow chancellors to have more say in system decision-making. It also means each chancellor does have some increased operational autonomy.

Certain services now are tiered across the entire system and at individual universities.

Most already centralized services, such as human resources, will remain that way. There are some shared services among the universities, such as communication tools, that will remain largely the same as well.