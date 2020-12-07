Freeman COVID-19 unit patients are getting Hope Puppies and Faith Bunnies thanks to a donation of 70 stuffed animals from Precious Moments. The 60 Hope stuffed puppies are for patients to ‘hold onto hope.’ The 10 Faith stuffed bunnies are for patients to ‘hold onto faith.’

Precious Moments is providing a little light during these dark times and Freeman thanks them for bringing a special light to our COVID patients.

The stuffed animals are going to patients in both the ICU COVID unit and the medical COVID unit.