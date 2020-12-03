Lake Regional Health System announces Samantha Emry, AGACNP-BC, joined Lake Regional General Surgery on Dec. 1. Originally from Camdenton, Emry has worked at Lake Regional since 2004.

“We are pleased to welcome Nurse Practitioner Samantha Emry to General Surgery,” said Jessica Hulett, Lake Regional General Surgery manager. “She is a methodical and thoughtful provider, and we are glad to have her on our team.”

Originally from Camdenton, Emry has worked at Lake Regional since 2004. She started as an Emergency Department patient care technician and then became a cardiovascular registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit. She later worked as a physician liaison and emergency room registered nurse. Emry earned an acute care nurse practitioner master’s degree from Graceland University in Independence, Missouri.

“I was drawn to Lake Regional because I have wanted to work in my community hospital since I was a young girl,” Emry said. “I appreciate the opportunity to care for my neighbors and members of my community.”

Working with Lake Regional general surgeons, Emry provides services to postoperative and trauma patients. She aides in the patient’s transition from hospital to home care, as well as with follow-up care. Emry is committed to building a relationship of trust with her patients.

“I think listening is the foundation of a good provider-patient relationship,” said Emry. “If a patient feels like you aren’t actively listening to them or are in a hurry, then they will have a harder time putting their trust in you. I hope my patients view me as a provider who is ready to hear their concerns and questions, and they feel comfortable talking with me.”

Emry; her husband, Coby; and their three children live on the family farm where she grew up. In her free time, she enjoys being outdoors, camping and kayaking with her family.

Lake Regional General Surgery is located in the Michael E. Henze Medical Office Building, Suite 205, 54 Hospital Drive, Osage Beach. To schedule an appointment, call 573-302-2299. To view Emry’s bio, visit lakeregional.com/physicians.