The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Give Christmas program, which provides much-needed clothing items and special gifts to area children in need.

The program serves the children of Compass Health Network and Phelps County Child Advocacy Network.

Anyone interested in purchasing gift items for a child in need is encouraged to stop by the Rolla Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center anytime 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The deadline for gift drop-off is Friday, Dec. 11.

Cash and gift card donations will also be accepted. The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce staff will do the shopping for those who do not have the time. The chamber will use the money donated to purchase the items on the children’s wish lists.

The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is located at 1311 Kingshighway, in Rolla.