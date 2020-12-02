Governor Mike Parson will hold a press conference regarding new assistance the state will be providing to further support hospital staff and expand Missouri's overall hospital capacity.

Governor Parson will be joined by Missouri Hospital Association President and CEO Herb Kuhn. The press conference will be live-streamed on Governor Parson's Facebook Page, and pictures will be available on Flickr.