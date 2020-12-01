Leroy Lee Littleghost, 74, of St. Michael, ND, began his journey to the Spirit World on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, surrounded by his sisters and niece, family at home thinking of Leroy.

Leroy Lee Littleghost, 74, of St. Michael, ND, began his journey to the Spirit World on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, surrounded by his sisters and niece, family at home thinking of Leroy. Visitation and time of prayer and remembrance will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 5 until 9 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. with Reverend Paul Schuster celebrating the Mass. Leroy will be laid to rest in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Leroy Lee Littleghost was born on April 29, 1946, the son of James Littleghost Sr. and Eva Longie. He grew up on the Spirit Lake Nation. He attended school at St. Michael Little Flower School and also the Wahpeton School. In his younger days, Leroy was a grass dancer and also enjoyed boxing. Leroy enjoyed walking, visiting relatives in Tokio, ND, (the BlueShield family) and later Fort Totten, ND, and St. Michael visiting his sisters: Elaine, Libby and Helena. Leroy met Esther and they had a son, Merle Ironhawk. He later met Priscilla and they were the parents of James Littleghost. He later met Louvella Paul and they were again blessed with a daughter, Kimberly Littleghost and son, Preston Paul. Leroy was always friendly with everyone he met. He liked to joke around and tease. Due to health issues, Leroy was admitted to Prince of Peace Care Center in Ellendale, ND, and at the time of his death he was a patient at the Sanford Hospital in Aberdeen, SD. Leroy is survived by; his loving family; his children - sons, Merle Ironhawk, James Littleghost Sr. and Preston Paul; daughter, Kimberly Littleghost; sisters, Helena Littleghost and Elizabeth Littleghost; uncle, Philip “Skip” Longie; 26 grandkids; 32 great-grandkids and many nephews and nieces he enjoyed being with. Leroy never had any favorites, everyone was special to him. He went home to his Creator and those who had gone before him; his parents, James and Eva; daughters, Dina Littleghost and Beverly Littleghost; grandson, Kyle Littleghost; granddaughter, Meryl Ironhawk; brothers, Lawrence, Francis, Eugene and Jordon Littleghost, Jerome Waanatan and Jimmy Boy Littleghost; sisters, Pauline Jackson Graywater, Elaine Robertson, Mary Littlewind, Arlene Littleghost, LaVerne Littleghost and Melinda Littleghost Thompson; aunties, Rose Littleghost Dubois, Violet Littleghost BlueShield and Joyce BlueShield; uncle, Ambrose “Buddy” Longie; and other beloved relatives. Pallbearers will be: Michael Tollefson, Mark Littleghost, Merle Ironhawk, Duane Jackson, Roger Yankton, Ron Walking Eagle Jr., Joseph Little, Beau Robertson Sr. and Richard Littleghost. Honorary Pallbearers will be: the BlueShield family, Larry and Darla Thiele, David Seaboy, Danny Seaboy and family, Paul Cavanaugh, Bud and Renita Shaw, John and Marva Tollefson, Robertson family, Delreen Robertson and family, Thomas Robertson and family. Leroy made many friends through the years and he loved you all. All Drummers and Singers of the Spirit Lake Nation are welcome to share their songs in memory of Leroy.