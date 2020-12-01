Joan Elaine Walker was born March 2, 1928, in Staples, MN, and passed away at Eventide in Jamestown, ND, on Nov. 21, 2020, at the age of 92, from COVID.

Joan Elaine Walker was born March 2, 1928, in Staples, MN, and passed away at Eventide in Jamestown, ND, on Nov. 21, 2020, at the age of 92, from COVID. After moving several times, Joan’s family settled in Maddock, ND, where she met and married Emmett Sylvester Walker. Together they farmed and raised seven children. Although Joan had to drop out of school in eighth grade to help support her family, she was an avid reader. She especially liked learning about medical topics and increasing her vocabulary. Once, in a head-to-head match, she finished the notoriously difficult Sunday New York Times crossword faster than anyone else in a group that included several college professors. Grateful for having shared in Joan’s life are; two sons and five daughters, Robert Walker, CA, Frances Haas, ND, Mary Ann Johnston, ND, Mark Walker, ND, Elaine Walker, TN, Marilyn Walker, NC, Margaret Higham, MN; ten grandchildren, Christine, Robin, Paul, Melanie, Wyatt, James, Lisa, Laura, John, Daniel, Liz and Robert; and several great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by; her parents, Elbert Isaiah Sparks and Ruth Ellen Brown; and all her siblings including her twin sister, Jean Hassett. We recognize and give our sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at Eventide Nursing Home in Jamestown. The kindness, care and respect you showed our mom over the past couple of years is greatly appreciated and will be remembered. Joan will be missed.