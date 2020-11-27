While there are a handful of fast-food restaurants in Devils Lake, where a drive-thru option allows patrons to receive food with limited contact, many local restaurants have had to adjust to the new orders. Here are how local restaurants are keeping business open amid the Pandemic.

Among the many precautions taken in North Dakota in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19. One of those precautions implemented by the Governor's executive order is the limitation of restaurant capacity to 25 percent along with dine-in hours restricted to 10 p.m.

While there are a handful of fast-food restaurants in Devils Lake, where a drive-thru option allows patrons to receive food with limited contact, many local restaurants have had to adjust to the new orders. Here are how local restaurants are keeping business open amid the Pandemic.

Mr. & Mrs. J's

318 US-2, Devils Lake, ND

Can I still dine in?

Dining in is still available at Mr. & Mrs. J's but seating is limited. Due to the statewide order, capacity is restricted to 25 percent. The tables are 6 feet apart. A mask must be worn for entry.

What precautions is the restaurant taking?

Everything at the table is sanitized after patrons are done eating. This includes the basics, such as the table and the chairs, and more detailed pieces, such as the salt and pepper shakers. The salad and soup bar has been closed, but there are still options to order soups and salads

Have the hours of operation changed?

No. The restaurant is still open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Are there alternate options to dining in?

Yes. Mr. & Mrs. J's offers takeout and curbside pick-up. The menu for curbside pick up is the same as the restaurant. New specials have been added to the menu as well. Online orders can be made through Toast, which is accessible through the restaurant's website, or by calling at 701-662-8815.

Old Main Street Cafe

416 4th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

Can I still dine-in?

Dining in is still available at the Old Main Street Cafe but seating is limited. Due to the statewide order, capacity is restricted to 25 percent. Mask usage is recommended to patrons by the restaurant and employees are masked.

What precautions is the restaurant taking?

Tables are disinfected twice along with the availability of hand sanitization stations in and around the restaurant.

Have the hours of operation changed?

No. The Main Street Cafe is still open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Are there alternate options to dining in?

Yes. Alongside restaurant and curbside pickup, the Old Main Street Cafe offers delivery through DinnerGrab. Orders can be made on the DinnerGrab website or the app. Delivery hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. You can also call for pick up at 701-662-8814.

Thirsty's

318 4th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

Can I still dine-in?

Yes. Tables are spread apart from each other and a mask is required for entry. A mask must be worn until you reach your table, then it can be removed.

What precautions is the restaurant taking?

Tables and chairs are being sanitized after patrons leave. Hand sanitization stations are available around the restaurant and at the bar.

Have the hours of operation changed?

Yes. Due to the state-wide executive order, Thirsty's now closes at 10 p.m. However, opening hours are still the same, which are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Are there alternate options to dining in?

Yes. Thirsty's offers take out and delivery options, available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The take out and delivery menus are the same as the restaurant's venue. Orders can be placed online, with the delivery charge being waved when ordering in Devils Lake. Orders placed outside of city limits can be made through DinnerGrab.

Proz

101 6th St NE, Devils Lake, ND

Can I still dine-in?

Yes. Restaurant capacity is limited at Proz to 25 percent due to the statewide executive order. Tables have been moved to be a proper distance from each other. A mask must be worn upon entry and any time the customer is moving around the restaurant. The mask can be taken off once seated.

What precautions is the restaurant taking?

New hand sanitization stations have been introduced to the restaurant. Employees are sanitizing seating areas throughout the day and night.

Have the hours of operation changed?

Yes. Due to the statewide executive order, Proz now closes at 10 p.m. however, opening hours have stayed the same. Proz opens at 11 a.m. on Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturdays.

Are there alternate options to dining in?

Yes. Proz offers to take out and curbside pick up options. Orders can be placed on the ChowNow website, accessible through Proz website, or on the ChowNow app. You can also order out by calling 701-662-2101 EXT 1. That same number can be called if you would like your food brought out to your car.

White House Cafe

425 College Dr S, Devils Lake, ND

Can I still dine-in?

Yes. Seating is down to 25 percent due to the state-wide executive order. Tables are not spaced apart, but arrangements can be made upon request. There is no maks policy in place and is up to the patron if they want to wear a mask in the restaurant or not.

What precautions is the restaurant taking?

Yes. Hand sanitization stations are available at the door. Employees are also always sanitizing and cleaning off tables as well.

Have the hours of operation changed?

No. The White House Cafe hours Monday through Friday are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Are there alternate options to dining in?

Yes. Pick up options are available at the White House Cafe. Food can be picked up in the restaurant or brought to the patron's car when calling ahead of time. Orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at 701-662-4852. There is no menu difference between dining in and take out.

Charras and Tequila

210 Hwy 2 West #6, Devils Lake, ND

Can I still dine-in?

Yes. Management has worked to space patrons away from each other when seated. There is no patron mask mandate at Charras and Tequila's, but employees are required to wear a mask at all times.

What precautions is the restaurant taking?

Heavy sanitization precautions are being taken into place. Tables are wiped down before and after patrons are seated.

Have the hours of operation changed?

No. Sunday through Thursday Charras and Tequila's hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant has begun the close earlier as they've seen a fall off a patron before the closing time.

Are there alternate options to dining in?

Yes. Charras and Tequila's offers a take out option. Pickup orders can be made through OrderHero, accessible through the restaurant's website. There is no difference between the restaurant menu and the take out menu.

The Ranch Steakhouse

1119 ND-20, Devils Lake, ND

Can I still dine-in?

Yes. The Ranch Steakhouse has worked to space out its patrons as best as it can. A staff mask policy is in place and the restaurant is following city and state mask policy orders.

What precautions is the restaurant taking?

The Ranch Steakhouse has brought in new cleaning materials for the sanitization of the restaurant alongside the materials that they were originally using.

Have the hours of operation changed?

Yes. Due to the state-wide executive order, The Ranch Steakhouse now closes at 10 p.m. The steakhouse still opens at 4 p.m. daily.

Are there alternate options to dining in?

Yes. The Ranch Steak House offers a take out option, which has been extremely popular since COVID-19 precautions have been put in place. Take out orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at 701 662-6630. The menu for taking out is the same as the dine-in menu.

Fast Food options

While dine-in options are limited at fast food establishments, these restaurants offer a drive-thru, which is quick and nearly contactless. Here are a few fast food options in Devils Lake.

Dairy Queen - 604 Highway 2 E, Devils Lake, ND

Hardee's - 515 Highway 2 E, Devils Lake, ND

McDonald's - 124 4th St SW, Devils Lake, ND

Taco Johns - 354 Highway 2 W, Devils Lake, ND

Subway - 376 Highway 2 West, Devils Lake, ND

KFC - 403 Highway 2, W, Devils Lake, ND

Burger King - Devils Lake, Gouldings Rd, Creel, ND

Did we miss your restaurant? If so, contact Jack Williams at JGWilliams1@gannett.com and we will add your restaurant's information to our online story.