St. James Caring Center named Maxine Palmer as its volunteer of the month of December. Palmer has been a volunteer at the caring center since 2009 and volunteers in the areas of cashier and stocking shelves.

Palmer enjoys people, in fact, when she meets someone for the first time, she will inform them that she is the original Maxine from the Maxine cartoon.

Palmer is a retired register nurse of 50 years, and Palmer’s involvement with Take Off Pounds Sensible extends 26 years.

She enjoys crocheting, quilting, walking in marathons and playing board games. Palmer said she has been privileged to travel to Costa Rica, Ireland, England, France, Italy, Canada, Mexico and all 50 states. She plans to continue traveling to other countries and volunteering.

The St. James Caring Center extended a thank you to Palmer for all she has done and invites residents to stop in the St. James Caring Center Thrift Store to visit Palmer at 113 W. Eldon St.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Residents can call 573-265-2047 to speak with a staff member.