OATS Transit is open for regular transportation service, however face masks are required on the bus due to COVID-19.

OATS Transit offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Regular routes will not be running on both days.

Call the OATS Transit office at 573-449-3789 or 800-269-6287 to schedule a ride or find out about service in a particular area. Residents can visit OATS Transit’s website at www.oatstransit.org and click on the bus schedules tab for a county to see the full schedule.

OATS Transit is available to the rural general public of any age, seniors and individuals with disabilities. OATS Transit also contracts with a number of agencies to serve their clients.

OATS Transit will additionally not be operating on Christmas Day, which falls on Friday, Dec. 25.

The following is the full list of precautions OATS Transit has put into place for the foreseeable future:

Riders are required to wear masks/ face coverings while on board the bus to reduce the spread of germs. Riders should refrain from riding the bus if experiencing a fever or other forms of sickness. If you are sick, or have had recent contact with someone with coronavirus, do not board the bus until it’s deemed safe to do so. Please maintain proper space between yourself and other riders while on our bus. Wash your hand often with soap and water- before and after boarding the bus - and even during your trip if you can. If soap and water are not accessible, use hand sanitizer. If you're using a wheelchair, please turn your head when the driver is securing your wheelchair to limit exposure to germs. Drivers are cleaning the buses on a routine basis. Our drivers are supplied with personal protective equipment to help them with this additional duty and to ensure your bus is clean and properly sanitized.