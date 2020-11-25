Judy A. Heath was born February 16, 1961 in Tucson, Arizona, one of eight children to Robert and Jewel (Mahurin) McFadyen. She entered into rest on November 19, 2020 at the home of her daughter, at the age of 59. Judy was a lifelong area resident and a homemaker. She loved her family and grandchildren, she never met a stranger and could light up the room and had the ability to make everyone laugh. Judy is survived by her husband, Michael; two daughters, Paula Webb and Rachel (Brett) Feagans both of Neosho; step children, Shannon Heath and Michael Heath; her mother, Jewel McFadyen; six grandchildren, Courtney, Kelsey, Kyle, River, Tucker and Alex; five step grandchildren; five great grandchildren; four brothers, Edward Lawson of Arkansas; Bob McFadyen, Mark McFadyen and Craig McFadyen all of Neosho; two sisters, Ruth Miller of Neosho and Lisa Blevins of Stella and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert and brother, William McFadyen.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Clark Funeral Home Chapel of Memories, Neosho, MO.

