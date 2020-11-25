A Camdenton man was injured Tuesday afternoon when his vehicle overturned on Highway 5, just half a mile north of Laurie.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Arthur Thomas, 28, was southbound in a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse when the vehicle hydroplaned, traveled off the left side of the road and overturned. Thomas was seriously injured and transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital. He was then taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia.

The Mitsubishi Eclipse was totaled and towed from the scene.