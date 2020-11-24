Joyce Maxine Haugen was born on March 8, 1924, in Duluth, Minn., to Alfred “Bob” and Mona “Perky” (Zeiders) Olson. She died at the age of 96 years on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Haaland Estates in Rugby, ND.

Joyce Maxine Haugen was born on March 8, 1924, in Duluth, Minn., to Alfred “Bob” and Mona “Perky” (Zeiders) Olson. She died at the age of 96 years on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Haaland Estates in Rugby, ND. A Graveside service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23 at the Persilla Watts Cemetery in Rugby. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Joyce’s life will be held in the spring of 2021. At two years of age, she and her parents moved to a farm northwest of Wolford. As a young girl, Joyce’s great love was her horse and she would spend hours riding. Joyce attended and graduated from the Wolford School. She loved to draw and had hoped to go to art school. On Nov. 21, 1942, Joyce married Chester Haugen in Sidney, Mont. For the next 40 or so years Joyce lived on the Haugen farm east of Wolford. She was very much a farmer’s wife – becoming an excellent cook and hosting many Haugen holiday get-togethers. During harvest time, she would take dinner and supper out to the men in the fields. Her peach pie was especially famous and requested by the hired men and family alike. She also described herself as a “go-fer” during the busy times on the farm, running to town for machinery parts whenever it was necessary. Joyce was an accomplished seamstress. She made many of her own clothes and taught her daughter to sew as well, which at times challenged her patience. When their son Keith took over the farming operation, Chester and Joyce retired to a home on Devils Lake, ND. After the lake rose to such high levels, they moved into town where Joyce lived until she moved to the Haaland Manor Apartments in Rugby. Joyce, in later years, said she sure missed her Wolford friends dropping in at the farm for coffee and a visit. For years Joyce and Chester enjoyed winters in Apache Junction, Ariz., meeting many new friends there. Joyce is survived by; her daughter, Lonna (Marion) Baugher; grandchildren, Marc (Jennifer) Vachon, Jennifer (Nick) Vachon, Anthony (Cindy) Baugher, and Mike (Gina) Bolinske; eight great-grandchildren, Anna Vachon; Kael and Jackson Stapleton; Zachary, Joshua and Kate Baugher; and William and Ana Bolinske. She is also survived by; her sister-in-law, Irene Hager; and several nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by; her husband, Chester; her son, Keith; grandson, Bryan; her parents; and sister, Dolores (Don) Gronos. The family of Joyce wishes to thank Haaland Estates and their staff for the excellent and loving care she received during the last days of her life. Arrangements with the Anderson Funeral Home of Rugby. Online registry: www.funeralsbyanderson.com.