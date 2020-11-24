Celebration services will be scheduled for a warmer and safer time.

Celebration services will be scheduled for a warmer and safer time. Duane worked briefly for the ND Employment Service. He then worked through most of 1960 for political campaigns. In 1961, he started with the ND State Highway Department as a real estate appraiser in the Right-of-Way Department. By 1969, he had risen to the position of Chief Reviewing Appraiser. In March of 1969, he was hired by Basin Electric Power Cooperative to be Right-of-Way Manager. Duane found that he also had to define the location of the two 350 mile long 345 KV lines that required rights-of-way. While routing these lines, Duane developed what came to be called the constraint mapping system, which is now required by many state siting laws. In 1972, Duane was reassigned to be responsible for environmental requirements as set forth in the newly passed Federal Environmental Policy Act. Over the next ten to 12 years he was directly involved in many of Basin Electric’s new standards for responsible power facility construction. Perhaps his proudest achievement was being part of the leadership team responsible for building the Laramie River Station in Wheatland Wyoming. This power plant serves several states and required a coalition of Congressional, State, Local, and EPA leaders, coordinated by Duane. In 1985, Duane was transferred to become manager of the newly formed Member Services Department. At that time Basin Electric had 118 member cooperatives, for which Duane was responsible to provide services and assist in maintaining good relations. In 1995 Duane accepted an early retirement offer and left Basin Electric. In the next months he co-founded The Development Group, a consulting firm designed to provide economic development services. One of the first contracts was with the ND Economic Development and Finance Agency and tasked to increase the general aviation industry in North Dakota. Duane was instrumental in bringing the Cirrus plant to Grand Forks, ND, as well as bringing together a group of state manufacturers to form Dakota Aero Manufacturers based in Devils Lake, ND. He was a passionate hunter and outdoorsman. But perhaps his greatest passion was flying. He was very proud of having traveled to and landed his 100 hp Forney Ercoupe aircraft in all of the continental United States, most Canadian provinces and Mexico. In 2015, he relocated to Cambridge, MN. He purchased a home on the same street as his brother and sister. Duane was preceded in death by; his parents, Olav and Ruth Bye. He leaves behind; his former wife, Connie Bye; his son, Dan (Deb) Bye of Rockford, MN; and his daughter, Kelly (Terry) Rezac of Foley, MN; his granddaughters, Meagan (Trenton) Bye, Taylor Bye and Alexis and Lauren Rezac; great-granddaughter, Lily Mae; brother, Garry (Kathy) Bye of Cambridge; and sister, Anne (Harold) Tuset of Cambridge; as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.