The Rolla Downtown Business Association launched the 2020 Shop Downtown Rolla for Christmas promotion that continues through December.
The popular promotion which rewards customers for shopping in the downtown businesses will continue through Saturday, Dec. 12. Two lucky winners will receive $250 in Downtown Dollars when their names are drawn.
As shoppers spend $10 in any of the participating businesses, they may receive a punch on the free punch cards.
When the card has received five punches, the customer may enter to win one of the two drawings, by completing the simple entry form on the back and drop off at one of the three downtown banks, PCB, First State Community Bank or Southern Bank. The completed cards may be dropped off in person or at the drive through locations in downtown.
“We have 29 businesses participating this year which is more than ever before,” said Rolla Downtown Business Association president Lonna Sowers. “This is our way of thanking folks for shopping locally and supporting our downtown businesses.”
Participating businesses
Alex’s Pizza PalaceLocation: 122 W. 8th St. Website: http://www.alexspizza.com Hours: Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Note: Alex’s asks that residents order online instead of calling in orders. Alex’s offers dine in, curbside, carry out and delivery.
Alcion Smith, Paul Mitchell Focus StylistLocation: 116 W. 8th St. Website: http://alcionsmith.com Hours: Tuesday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contact: Book online
Blossom Basket FloristLocation: 910 Cedar St. Website:https://www.blossombasketflorist.com Hours: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Contact: 573-364-7101
Crosshairs BarbershopLocation: 708 N. Pine St. Website:https://www.facebook.com/Crosshairs-Barbershop-Rolla Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: 573-578-0013
DiTrapani’s Italian BistroLocation: 400 E. 6th St. Website: https://www.facebook.com/DiTrapanisItalianBistro Hours: Wednesday - Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and reopen at 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2. p.m. Contact: 573-426-3570
Elissa’s at Benton SquareLocation: 400 E. 6th St. Website: http://bentonsquarerolla.com Hours: Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 573-426-4310
Forgotten FindsLocation: 203 E. 6th St. Website: http://Forgottenfindsrolla.com Hours: Tuesday - Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact:forgottenfindsrolla@gmail.com, https://www.facebook.com/ForgottenFindsRolla Note: During quarantine the store will be closed. Online sales are available with arranged pickup.
Hoppers Pub and RestaurantLocation: 723 N. Pine St. Website: http://hopperspub.com Hours: Monday - Friday from 4 p.m. to close, Saturday - Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to close. Contact: 573-774-0135, https://www.facebook.com/HoppersPub
IL Bacio Day SpaLocation: 400 E. 6th St. Website: http://www.ilbaciodayspa.com Hours: Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: 573-364-1759, https://www.facebook.com/ilbaciodayspa/
John’s FirestoneLocation: 205 W. 10th St. Website: https://johnsfirestone.com Hours: Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Contact: 573-364-4815, https://www.facebook.com/Johns-Firestone-152151448142619
Kent JewelryLocation: 907 Pine St. Website: https://kentjewelryrolla.com Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: 573 364-1030, https://www.facebook.com/kentjewelry
Murphy’s Hair StudioLocation: 214 W. 8th St. Website: https://www.murphyshairstudio.com Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Later times available by appointment. Contact: 573-341-5800, murphyshairstudio@gmail.com
NaCl+H2OLocation: 817 N. Pine St. Website: https://naclh2orolla.com Hours: Monday - Thursday from 5-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 5-9 p.m., Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact: 573-426-6699, https://www.facebook.com/NaClH2ORolla
NAPA Auto PartsLocation: 600 N. Rolla St. Website: https://www.napaonline.com Hours: Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 573-458-5566
Ozark Actors TheatreLocation: 701 N Cedar St. Website: https://www.ozarkactorstheatre.org Contact: 573-364-9523, https://www.facebook.com/OzarkActorsTheatre
PC TechLocation: 908 N. Pine St. Website: http://pctechinc.com/index.php/2020/06/08/welcome-to-pc-technologies Hours: Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 573-364-3049, https://www.facebook.com/pctechrolla
Public House Brewing CompanyLocation: 600 N. Rolla St. Website: https://www.publichousebrewery.com Hours: Monday - Thursday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Contact: 573-426-2337, https://www.facebook.com/publichousebrewery
Red Door BoutiqueLocation: 702 N Pine St. Website: https://www.reddoorgiftsandboutique.com Hours: Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 573-308-9921
Red Door Clearance CornerLocation: Red Door's Clearance Corner was added across the street from Red Door Gifts in 2019, with items at 40-50% off retail price. Hours: Wednesday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 573-308-9921
Red Door GiftsLocation: 700 N. Pine St. Website: https://www.reddoorgiftsrolla.com Hours: Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 573-364-0016
Russ & Rena’s PlaceLocation: 200 E. 6th St. Website: https://russandrenasplace.com Hours: Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday - Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contact: 573-364-6716
Soda & Scoops on Route 66Location: 819 N. Pine St. Website: http://www.sodaandscoops.com Hours: Monday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday - Thursday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Contact: 573-578-0866
Taco & Burrito ExpressLocation: 816 N. Pine St. Website: https://www.facebook.com/Taco-burrito-express-101115728104779 Hours: Monday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Contact: 573-426-4398
Taylor’s JewelryLocation: 813 N. Pine St. Website: https://www.taylorsjewelrystore.com Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: 573-364-2264
That 1 StoreLocation: 609 N. Pine St. Website: https://tiggerliller7.wixsite.com/wacky-daze Hours: Monday - Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: https://www.facebook.com/that1storeinrolla
The Purest Food MarketLocation: 1007 N. Pine St. Website: https://thepurestfoodmarket.com Hours: Monday - Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact: 573-426-3121
Three Sisters Resale & ConsignmentLocation: 713 N. Pine St. Website: https://threesistersmo.com Hours: Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday 9:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 573-426-4822
University Book & SupplyLocation: 1107 N. Pine St. Website: https://www.bkstr.com/efollettstore Hours: Monday - Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Contact: 573-368-5558
Uptown Bridal & FloristLocation: 712 N. Pine St. Website: http://www.uptownbridalandflorist.com Hours: Tuesday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Contact: 573-368-4321