The Missouri Organization for Associate Degree Nursing has announced a statewide gratitude event to encourage communities to show appreciation for all the healthcare workers caring for individuals and families in their community healthcare institutions during COVID-19.

Dr. Rhonda Hutton Gann, State Fair Community College’s Dean of Health Sciences, serves as president of the Missouri Organization for Associate Degree Nursing.

“Every community across the state has healthcare heroes making extraordinary sacrifices during the pandemic,” Hutton Gann said. “They have demonstrated great dedication and courage in caring for their communities, and we want to show our appreciation to them. Our Health Science programs and clubs will be assisting with organizing local responses.”

State Fair Community College’s Health Science programs include dental hygiene, radiologic technology, licensed practical nursing, registered nursing, nurse aide, health information technology, medical laboratory technician, pharmacy technician, diagnostic medical sonography, medical assisting, phlebotomy and occupational therapy assistant.

Ways that community members and organizations can show support and appreciation to healthcare workers on Dec. 11 may include sending cards and messages of thanks, providing food or goody bags, or organizing an on-site recognition event with banners and posters. All participants at on-site events need to follow local health guidelines for social distancing six feet apart and wearing face coverings.

The Missouri Organization for Associate Degree Nursing encourages people to like its Facebook page and post pictures and messages celebrating healthcare workers throughout the gratitude event on Dec. 11.