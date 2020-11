The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting to mark Something Special Florist's expansion.

Holding the scissors are owners Wanda Miller and Brenda Tyree.

Something Special Florist offers award-winning designs, wreaths, decor and sweet shop. The newly expanded shop is located at 2250 N. Bishop Ave., Suite L.

For more information visit http://somethingspecialfloristrolla.com.