On Wednesday, November 18, deputies responded to assist a Laurie Police officer during a pursuit.

During their response, deputies learned the Laurie Officer discontinued the pursuit on Nuttall Oak Drive. Upon arrival, deputies learned the subject wrecked his vehicle into a building and fled on foot. Shortly after, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Joseph A. Rains, 30, of Leeton, Mo., was charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident, felony property damage and felony resisting arrest by fleeing and issued a surety bond of $20,000. He was also issued several traffic summons through the Laurie Police Department. He remains at the Camden County Sheriff's Office pending court.