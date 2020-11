General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital's next flu vaccine clinic is scheduled for Dec. 8.

In total, about 100 Fort Leonard Wood community members were vaccinated for free at General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital's Immunization Clinic Friday.

The hospital plans to hold another session for active-duty family members, retirees and retiree family members from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 8 at the Immunizations Clinic. Vaccine recipients must be 6 months or older.