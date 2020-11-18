The Lioness Club of Rolla is holding their 19th annual Christmas in the Park light display, which will feature Christmas lights and displays from over 80 businesses, churches and organizations set up in Rolla Lions Club Park.

The 19th annual Christmas light display is free to the public, and families who attend will have an opportunity to see Santa, Ms. Claus and Frosty, from Dec. 9 to Dec. 19.

The light display will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Rolla Lions Club Park, 1061 S. Bishop Ave., in Rolla. Donations will be accepted.