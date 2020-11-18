The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District said the burn ban will be strictly enforced.

Chief Matt Bramel, of the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, has issued a temporary burn ban for the entire district in effect through Thursday night. Absolutely no outside burning is to take place during this time.

Per Ordinance, Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District’s Board of Directors said open burning restrictions apply to every person, firm or corporation within the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District.

Area businesses and residents must conduct open burning of combustible material or flammable combustion liquid per the rules and regulations of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Division of Environmental Quality, which can be found at https://dnr.mo.gov/pubs/pub2047.htm.

After a burn ban has been issued, any residents or businesses found in violation of the prohibited activities will subject to the following penalty fees:

— One hundred dollars for responding to an emergency.

— Five hundred dollars for each hour or proportional sum for each quarter-hour spent in providing emergency services.

— The actual cost of consumable materials and the use of rented equipment needed to provide emergency services, such as foam, oil dry, pads, booms, backhoes, etc.

— Any additional expenses of the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District in providing emergency service and collecting these expenses.

When conditions are determined to be hazardous for the open burning of combustible materials or flammable, combustible liquids within the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District's boundaries, a directive of no burning will be issued by the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District fire chief.

The district provides fire and emergency services to roughly 122 square miles of central and western Phelps County and over 20,000 acres of Mark Twain National Forest.