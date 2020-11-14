King's Plaza in Osage Beach was the sight of some significant damage from a storm that passed through the area Saturday evening. No injuries were reported.

No injuries were reported. DeIla and Jack Ray, employees of Sailor's Tattoo and Piercing, were there to see it happen in real time.

"I was actually outside taking a break when the rain started getting a bit sideways. I actually decided to go back into the shop and no sooner than I sat down we heard the booms and it turns out the whole roof gets lifted off the plaza across the parking lot from us," Jack said, thankful he made the decision to come back inside. "Damage was done to the truck next to our two, but we just had a whole bunch of insulation on ours and a bunch of sheet metal we had to remove just to get out of the parking lot. A couple of trucks around here are covered with a good amount of debris."

DeIla knew something was not right when the windows of the shop started to wobble. She told her husband to stay away from them, thinking they would burst and fortunately, that did not took place. As soon as it was safe to do so, she and Jack raced out to see if anyone else needed help.

"It was pretty scary. The business two doors down from us, the grocery store there, we knew they were there," DeIla recalled. "They had debris in front of their door and they could not get out. Their door was busted so we just moved everything out of the way and made sure they were ok.

"It happened so quickly. It was a very loud explosion and everybody is safe, though, so that is what matters the most."

Osage Beach Police Chief Todd Davis stated that investigators from the National Weather Service were being advised on what happened and the investigators will determine what the storm officially was. According to Davis, the preliminary information suggests it may have been a microburst. Davis also stated that no other major damage has been reported as of this time.

"We got some reports of trees down on power lines and on top of some cars, but nothing substantial," he said.

As for King's Plaza, inspectors will come to assess the damage. DeIla and Jack will wait to see what the next step is for the tattoo shop and the other businesses in the plaza, but it was certainly an experience they will not soon forget.

"It definitely lets you know that things can change in the drop of a hat. You definitely have to appreciate everything," DeIla said.