A Lebanon woman was injured Friday night when the vehicle she was riding in struck a deer on Highway 5, just two miles north of the Camden and Laclede County line.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Brandt Carr, 27, of Osceola, was heading south in a 2002 Toyota Camry when the accident took place. After striking the deer, the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and came to a rest. Brandy Carr, 46, of Lebanon, received minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Mercy Ambulance.

The Toyota Camry had moderate damage and was removed by a friend.