As President Donald Trump continued to pursue unsubstantiated claims of voting fraud in multiple states Thursday, a national coalition of election security officials described last week's general election as "the most secure in American history."

The security group, including the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Association of State Election Directors, issued what appeared to be a definitive coda to the 2020 vote.

"There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised," the coalition concluded. "All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary. This is an added benefit for security and resilience. This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors."

The statement comes as the Trump campaign pursues active election challenges in Pennsylvania and Michigan, while recounts loomed in Georgia and Wisconsin.

“While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too," the group concluded. "When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.”

The post-election statement offered a decidedly different message than that delivered last month by Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe who abruptly announced that that voter registration information had been obtained by Iran and Russia in an attempt to undermine confidence in the 2020 election.

Ratcliffe said Iran sought to sow unrest in the U.S. in an attempt to damage Trump's candidacy.

He also said that Russia has obtained voter information just as the Kremlin had done in when it interfered in the 2016 election.

Ratcliffe, who at the time appeared FBI Director Christopher Wray, said that Iran had sent false information to voters, including spoof emails claiming that fraudulent ballots can be sent from overseas.

"These actions are desperate attempts by desperate adversaries," Ratcliffe said. "We will not tolerate foreign interference in our election."