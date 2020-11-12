The St. James Caring Center received a donation of 11 giant boxes of new and gently used winter boots. Staff then contacted schools and organizations asking if they would be interested in the giant boxes of boots.

“They were excited and thankful for our thoughtfulness,” St. James Caring Center Director Nancy Montgomery said.

“This is truly an amazing place and the most rewarding position I have ever held,” Montgomery said. “Every day, I am astounded by how many volunteers show up, how hard our staff works, how many people shop our store, how many people we help. Coming to work is not a chore; it is a blessing.”

Montgomery said donations are needed and welcomed.

Residents can drop off gently used items at 113 W. Eldon St., in St. James.

Furniture is one item that moves quickly in the St. James Caring Center Thrift Store, according to Montgomery.

“If considering a new furniture purchase, instead of sending used furnishings with the movers, reflect on the impact your donation would be to the caring center,” she noted.

Proceeds from the store trickle-down through the community through our benevolent services; assistance with utilities, rent, non-narcotic prescriptions, travel expenses to physician appointments, emergency food pantry and more, Montgomery said.

Store hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Large item donations are accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Residents who have a large load donation are asked to call ahead. Staff can be reached at 573-265-2047 and will help with unloading or make arrangements for special drop-offs.