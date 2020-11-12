The Phelps Maries County Health Department said residents in attendance at non-school sponsored Rolla Homecoming Dance at Matt's Steakhouse on Saturday, Nov. 7, should immediately quarantine through Nov. 22.

Residents should contact the health department or Rolla Public School District. The health department urges residents experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested immediately, do not go to school or work as well as places of public accommodation.

“This event has the potential to be a super-spreader event with more cases expected over the next several weeks. Actions and events such as this are reckless and go against all public health mitigation strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the entirety of the community,” the Phelps Maries County Health Department said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The health department said staff has had to focus on contact tracing and case investigation efforts solely on the non-school sponsored event due to the magnitude of positive cases and contacts.

According to the department, residents who are pending a test result or have received a positive test result should continue to isolate.

Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure to COVID-19. According to the department, common symptoms include — fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

The health department provided the following preventative measures for residents to take to help mitigate the further spread of COVID-19:

— Avoid crowded spaces, public or private events and gatherings.

— Do not go to school, work or any place of public accommodation if experiencing any symptoms of illness.

— Avoid contact with people who are sick.

— Maintain at least six feet of distance between yourself and others.

— Clean your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

— Wear a mask when in public or around people outside of your household. A mask helps prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.

— Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, throw tissue in trash and perform appropriate hand hygiene measures.

— Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily.

— Get a flu shot to decrease the chance of co-infections.